South Africa reviews Israel’s ICJ response in Gaza genocide case

Government says it is reviewing the legal response Israel has submitted to the International Court of Justice in a case brought by South Africa over alleged acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.





The court had initially set a deadline for last July for written submissions, but Pretoria says Israel filed its arguments on Thursday after receiving extensions.





SA reviews Israel’s ICJ response





South Africa approached the Hague-based court in 2023, arguing that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza during its war with Hamas violated the 1948 Genocide Convention.





Pretoria said that Israel’s actions showed “intent” to cause deaths, destroy infrastructure, and worsen humanitarian conditions. Israel has rejected the claims.





The presidency says civilians in Gaza have continued to suffer despite a ceasefire since last October and that people are facing shortages of food, water, and medical care.





Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the matter is about defending human rights.





He says government will consider Israel’s response and decide whether to submit more written arguments or move directly to oral hearings.





Gaza crisis remains central to ICJ proceedings





"In the intervening period, Palestinians in Gaza continue to face ongoing bombardment from Israeli strikes, with unabated loss of life, damage to critical infrastructure and precarious living conditions for people in Gaza.





“This is despite the purported ceasefire of 10 October 2025 and three binding ICJ orders secured by South Africa – the first of which came over two years ago – compelling Israel, amongst other things, to prevent the commission of genocidal acts and ‘ensure, without delay, the unhindered provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance’.





"Just this week the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, warned that the ‘situation remains dire’ as a result of strikes and shelling, as well as [a] lack of access to food, humanitarian assistance and other basic services. The situation in Gaza has been compounded by the escalating crisis in the Gulf and the ongoing attacks by Israel on Lebanon. These developments risk widening the conflict with grave implications for regional and international peace and security."





President Cyril Ramaphosa says the war in Gaza should unite humanity.





"We must all answer to the call to defend the principles of international law and to reassert the vital role played by the UN and international dispute settlement mechanisms like the ICJ."





"South Africa remains committed to playing its part, along with others, to fulfil the promises of the Genocide Convention and the UN Charter to liberate humanity from the “odious scourge” of genocide as described by the 1948 UN Genocide Convention and “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war” as universally pledged in the UN Charter preamble.”





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