SA Responsible Gambling Foundation pushes for ad regulations

This comes after the National Gambling Board told Parliament last week that it's considering new measures to protect young and vulnerable people.





They include banning imagery, that appeals to under-25s in ads, tightening licence conditions, and introducing age-gating rules and placement checks.





There were complaints on social media over the weekend, from travellers that they're being inundated with gambling ads at two South African airports. Lebo Seoheng is with the Responsible Gambling Foundation.





He says gambling, previously considered a social activity, has evolved into a side hustle, which minors are becoming exposed to.





Seoheng agrees with the board that amending the National Gambling Act and its regulations is a good place to start.









"On the norms and standards, specifically the Advertising Regulatory Board, which is an independent self-regulated board, what they have done is they have put together a list of code of good practice similar to what the liquor industry has done. So that the industry self regulates before the regulations come in to force them to regulate.





"So the norms and standards would look at things like time, especially so that minors are not exposed during prime time. It'll look at also way to advertise how much is too much, how much of that advertising terms of content is promoting responsible gambling.





Seoheng also warns that minors are now accessing illegal online gambling sites using their parent ID numbers and urges parents to be cautious and monitor their children’s online activity.





