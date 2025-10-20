SA to ramp up power generation from gas, nuclear - Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa briefed the media on the Integrated Resource Plan in Pretoria on Sunday.

He says the IRP, which was approved by cabinet, is aimed at solving the country's energy crisis and boosting economic growth.

He says they want to ramp up electricity generation from gas and nuclear in the next 15 years.

Ramokgopa says the government plans to invest R2.2 trillion, which is about 30% of South Africa's gross domestic product, in a comprehensive energy transformation strategy.





READ: Ramokgopa vows to end load reduction within 12 months

"Electricity has got [a] relationship with human development [and] human development has got a relationship with GDP growth. For as long as there is no electricity, we're going to undermine the country's potential to achieve its ambitions of growth, ensuring that we are able to attract the necessary investment."

Ramokgopa says the aim of the IRP is to also create jobs.

The government wants to add 105,000 megawatts of new generation capacity by 2039.

Ramokgopa says the country's Pebble Bed Modular Reactor will be revived to boost nuclear capacity.

"We're building 5,200 megawatts of new nuclear capacity in this country. Solar (PV) is going to be a big part of the mix going into the future and then that's an additional 25,000 megawatts of solar PV.

"Wind [is] another 34,000 megawatts of PV [and] gas now ramps up to 16,000 megawatts."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)