SA to ramp up power generation from gas, nuclear - Ramokgopa
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede and Bulletin
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says while clean energy generation is set to become a primary source of electricity, coal will remain part of the energy mix.
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says while clean energy generation is set to become a primary source of electricity, coal will remain part of the energy mix.
Ramokgopa briefed the media on the Integrated Resource Plan in Pretoria on Sunday.
He says the IRP, which was approved by cabinet, is aimed at solving the country's energy crisis and boosting economic growth.
He says they want to ramp up electricity generation from gas and nuclear in the next 15 years.
Ramokgopa says the government plans to invest R2.2 trillion, which is about 30% of South Africa's gross domestic product, in a comprehensive energy transformation strategy.
READ: Ramokgopa vows to end load reduction within 12 months
"Electricity has got [a] relationship with human development [and] human development has got a relationship with GDP growth. For as long as there is no electricity, we're going to undermine the country's potential to achieve its ambitions of growth, ensuring that we are able to attract the necessary investment."
Ramokgopa says the aim of the IRP is to also create jobs.
The government wants to add 105,000 megawatts of new generation capacity by 2039.
Ramokgopa says the country's Pebble Bed Modular Reactor will be revived to boost nuclear capacity.
"We're building 5,200 megawatts of new nuclear capacity in this country. Solar (PV) is going to be a big part of the mix going into the future and then that's an additional 25,000 megawatts of solar PV.
"Wind [is] another 34,000 megawatts of PV [and] gas now ramps up to 16,000 megawatts."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago