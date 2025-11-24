SA pledge R630m to end HIV, TB & malaria showcases 'global health leadership’

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a pledge of R630 million in support of global efforts to end HIV, TB, and malaria.





Speaking at the 8th Global Fund Replenishment Summit, Ramaphosa also thanked partners for their early pledges of nearly R74 billion, noting South Africa’s support from organisations such as Goodbye Malaria and Anglo American.





Doctor Angelique Coetzee from the Unity Forum for Family Practitioners says this is more than a financial commitment.





Coetzee says this pledge comes at a very critical moment when global health budgets are tightening, but the burden of HIV, TB and malaria remains very high, especially in Africa.





" For South Africa, this is about taking our place as a global health leader. We are not just a country receiving support; we are now a country investing in the global fight.





ALSO READ: Motsoaledi says global inequality threatens health security





"So, as a co-host of the Global Fund Eight Replenishment Summit, this pledge boosts our credibility and influence. We are sending a very clear message. Ending these diseases is non-negotiable. So it's not charity, it's the strategic leadership that we're taking. It says that we are serious about saving lives."





She says this also demonstrates South Africa’s global health leadership through action, not just words.





" If you look at the global fund, it is one of the biggest funders of HIV, TB and malaria programs globally. And this money then translates directly into ARV treatment, TB testing and gene-expert diagnostics, malaria prevention, community health workers, medicine supply chains, and the lab. So we can say that without strong funding. We risk losing the hard-won gains of the last two decades."





She says the support of Goodbye Malaria and Anglo American for national health commitments is very important.





“So, what is powerful about this pledge is that it includes the support of the private sector. Goodbye Malaria and Anglo-American together contributed almost 10 million US dollars. This shows that health is a shared responsibility. The government can't do it alone. We have said it many times. These partners bring innovation, operational strengths, and community reach."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)