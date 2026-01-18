SA plans to move alcohol limit to zero to curb drunk driving

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy this week announced that while the number of road deaths during the festive season dropped by five percent, drunk driving remains a worrying factor.

More than 8 500 motorists failed breathalyser test during festive season operations, a 144% increase compared to the previous period.

The minister says South Africa’s drinking and driving policies are outdated.

She says the country needs a clear and unambiguous policy that does not make any consumption allowances.

Caro Smit, the founder of South Africans Against Drunk Driving, says she backs the minister's proposal.

" We have our 0.05 limit. People don't seem to understand what that means, how many drinks they can have, how long it takes for alcohol out of their body. So, the only thing that people will understand is zero is zero. So, it's very clear cut and non-negotiable. So yes, we rarely do support it."

Smit says she understands that there might be some push back on such a proposal, but she believes it’s necessary to save lives.

She says people who consume alcohol and drive not only endanger themselves but also others, including pedestrians and cyclists.

" If you look at the number of people who've been killed in the past 10 years, on an average about 14,000 a year, that's 140,000 people who have died. And alcohol abuse is behind 50% of those cases. So that's 70,000 people who were affected, 70,000 traumatized families.

"And then if you look at the number who have been injured. It comes to something like 500,000 in 10 years. So, we really need to get these deaths down and bringing the alcohol limit to zero will help that."

Smit says she also supports taxi council SANTACO’s initiatives aimed at preventing drunk driving.

“They are really buying into this whole thing that people need to know that they are completely sober before they drive, and they're looking into our advice about putting alcohol ignition interlocks into taxis so that then the passengers are safe.”

Meanwhile, the KZN Transport Department says 28 people were nabbed on Saturday night for drunk driving in Umtubatuba area as part of an ongoing operation by the Road Traffic Inspectorate.

