SA quadriplegic woman to tackle Midmar Mile for charity

Taariqa Archery says she's going to tackle the Midmar Mile, a 1.6-kilometre swim in Howick, in February.





The electronic engineer from Johannesburg says her life changed seven years ago when a drunk driver crashed into her.





" I am now a C five/C six quadriplegic, meaning I have paralysis in all four limbs and require maximum assistance in all day-to-day tasks."





Despite her challenges, the 36-year-old says she won't let them stop or define her.





She now swims to raise funds for therapy to support people with disabilities.





" We are raising funds through Hands That Serve Foundation, in partnership with the Trojan Neurological Trust, to help individuals with disabilities gain access to much-needed therapy sessions that can improve their quality of life."





She says while therapy has been life-changing, it's the support from her family that keeps her going.





Archery has been speaking out as the country marks Disability Rights Awareness Month.





" No matter what goals I set for myself, big or small, they're always right by my side, supporting me. Also, the need to do more, help more, and make a difference wherever I can."





