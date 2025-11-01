SA optometrists warn against misleading eye-care advice online

The board says it's noted a worrying trend of unverified and misleading advice being shared online.

Chairperson Yurisa Naidoo says practitioners recently alerted her to a video of a South African influencer promoting inaccurate information.

“It was talking about a product that was meant to actually improve your vision. It's like ‘snake oil’ where it just cures everything and it is completely untrue. And in that post, she actually had an incorrect picture attached, and it is completely different from what she was saying - in addition to the fact that what she was saying was untrue.”

Naidoo says unverified health advice poses serious health risks and may affect people's vision.

She says in some cases it can lead to irreversible or life-threatening outcomes.

Naidoo's reminded people to only seek medical advice from trained and qualified health professionals registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

“If somebody is unregistered and they're not qualified to give you medical information, it's almost like being a bogus doctor because [they] are misleading the public. Some of us have tendency to think that what we see and hear on social media is the truth because somebody is saying it. But we found that in a lot of cases, this is not the truth.

“We have to really be careful about what we believe, test the information [and] check if the individual who is promoting the product or sharing the information is actually credible.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)