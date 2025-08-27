SA officials call for concerted effort to fight transnational crime

"Transnational crime knows no borders and our response cannot be confined by borders either,” Masemola told delegates attending an Interpol Regional Conference in Cape Town on Wednesday.





“In South Africa, we face our own pressing challenges. Cross-border smuggling of motor vehicles, the illicit trafficking of drugs; just last week we destroyed drugs and counterfeit medicines worth more than R420 million. Illegal mining, firearms proliferation, and human trafficking remain among our most urgent priorities."





Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia opened the three-day meeting, saying a committee will be formed to tackle the crisis.





"I have been advised that this conference will also be used to establish an Interpol African Committee. Such a committee will enable us to approach transnational organised crime in Africa in a more structured, coherent and unified manner, so we are better able to address our common challenges and achieve our shared aspirations for security and development. We must seize this moment to institutionalise cooperation that is durable, sustainable, and responsive to the realities of our continent.





"In order to be efficient and credible, every organisation needs to ensure that its members are professional, capable, qualified and honourable. It is up to us to ensure that we uproot corruption within the law enforcement agencies themselves and to ensure that we have leaders who serve with integrity.





Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi says joint operations on the African continent over the past year have led to 2,322 arrests and the seizure of over 30 000 kilograms of cocaine.





"These achievements reflects the dedication and effectiveness of African law enforcement and protecting communities and dismantling criminal networks."





