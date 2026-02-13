SA must shift digital focus from access to outcomes, says expert
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
There are growing calls for a shift in the country’s digital focus.
Expert Riaz Moola says the government must move from measuring digital access to delivering digital outcomes.
He says while progress has been made in rolling out digital infrastructure, the real test is whether South Africans have the skills to build and secure these systems.
Moola warns that youth unemployment remains high despite the creation of more than 1.6 million earning opportunities through the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention.
He believes the focus must now move from mass placements to high-value tech careers.
Moola, who is the founder and CEO of HyperionDev, says the country needs more skilled software developers, not just basic digital literacy.
“This year must be the year of the skills compact. We need synergy between agile private training and public infrastructure. Our challenge to government is clear: move beyond basic digital literacy in schools towards specialised AI and cloud architecture training, shift government funding models to prioritise finishing schools that guarantee job placement, not just course completion.”
