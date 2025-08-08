SA must keep negotiating with Trump - expert

Washington's punishing duties have taken effect on goods from some 90 countries. South African products entering America have been hit with 30% taxes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's spoken to Trump on the phone to continue with negotiations in the hopes of securing a better deal.

Professor John Stremlau from Wits University says Ramaphosa is smart to keep talking.

"He really has it in for South Africa. South Africans should not leave any stone unturned and that means conversing with Trump and more importantly, Parks Tau and Ronald Lamola must continue the negotiations at a working level because Trump is 78 and he will be gone in 2028. Meanwhile South Africa should not compromise it's basic principles."