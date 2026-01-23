SA must change how it builds home, warns Simelane
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane says South Africa must change how it builds to lessen the impact of disasters.
Severe flooding from torrential rains has damaged thousands of homes in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the northeastern parts of KZN.
In Limpopo and Mpumalanga, at least 38 people have died.
Simelane says modular and prefabricated housing could allow the state to respond faster to such disasters -- while delivering permanent, climate-resilient homes.
She says the country should move towards these innovative construction methods, which are quicker and cheaper than traditional methods.
" The continued existence of mud houses, particularly in rural provinces, remains a critical concern. These structures are often highly vulnerable to extreme weather conditions, including heavy rains and flooding, posing serious risks to the safety and well-being of the occupants."
Simelane says provinces and metros will be required to set aside funding for these technologies from the new financial year.
The department will host a national Innovative Building Technologies Summit next month, aimed at scaling up alternative construction methods to address housing backlogs, informal settlements and disaster recovery.
" The summit forms part of our strategic interventions, which are aimed at addressing South Africa's persistent housing challenges, including housing backlogs, the continued existence of informal settlements and the prevalence of mud houses and structural and unsafe dwellings, particularly in rural and disaster-prone provinces."
