SA monitoring oil crisis as fuel price hike looms

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has reassured South Africans that fuel supplies in the country remain stable despite escalating tensions in the Middle East.

However, the department has warned that rising international crude oil prices are likely to result in higher fuel costs from next month.

Middle East tensions push global oil prices higher

The conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel has entered a second week, raising concerns about global oil supply routes.

A key area of concern is the Strait of Hormuz, located off Iran’s southern coast, which is responsible for transporting around 20% of the world’s oil supply.

Shipping activity in the strategic passage has slowed significantly following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks. The developments have added uncertainty to global oil markets and contributed to fluctuations in crude oil prices.

Government monitoring supply and exploring alternatives

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources says it is maintaining regular contact with oil companies to ensure the country’s fuel supplies remain stable.

ALSO READ: June dates set for IEC voter registration ahead local govt elections

Department spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko says South Africa also benefits from domestic fuel production through the operational NATREF and Astron Energy refineries.

Ntsoko has explained that oil price under-recoveries have fluctuated since the conflict began, and the department will continue monitoring developments closely ahead of the official April fuel price adjustment.

She has added that oil companies importing refined petrol from countries affected by the conflict are actively seeking alternative supply sources to prevent disruptions in the local market.

The department remains optimistic that tensions in the region will ease in the near future.

Airlines monitoring situation

Meanwhile, South African Airways says it does not expect any immediate disruption to its fuel supply.

The airline says it is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East to ensure that its operations continue without interruption.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)