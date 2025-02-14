SA metros see economic slide – report

It's one of the findings of a study on economic performance and employment trends in major cities.





"We are standing still and in some cases moving backwards, nowhere performing in a spectacular way. So, that is a real wake-up call to government to take the cities more seriously in economic policy," says co-researcher, Ivan Turok





Turok says some metros are still recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.





But he points out that that is no longer the main driver of the economic stagnation.





"Firstly, we identify the infrastructure neglect: [there’s] not enough investment in new water systems, sanitation systems, electricity and road networks, refuse collection; [there’s] not enough focus on investment and maintenance of these vital systems that are important for the economy and for communities."





Turok says while KZN is a major manufacturing and logistics centre, the performance is also lacklustre.





"There are also governance challenges in eThekwini which have been in the media and well publicised court cases.





So, eThekwini has also suffered from these governance and infrastructure problems. I think this is important and should be taken seriously, and that government works hard to improve the governance and capability of the metro."





Turok has added their research also shows South Africa is one of the most unevenly developed countries in the world.





He says economic opportunities are unequally distributed across different types of settlements with a strong urban hierarchy being maintained.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)