SA medical societies confirm safe use of paracetamol during pregnancy

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump said pregnant women should avoid Tylenol due to an unproven link to autism.

Medical groups have long cited acetaminophen, or paracetamol - the primary ingredient in Tylenol - as among the safest painkillers to take during pregnancy.

The South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (SASOG), the Society of Obstetric Medicine South Africa (SOOMSA), and the South African Society for Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (SASUOG) say they have carefully reviewed the available evidence, and there is no evidence that taking paracetamol in pregnancy at recommended therapeutic doses causes autism in children.

"While some early observational studies suggested a small association between prenatal paracetamol exposure and ASD, these analyses were particularly vulnerable to confounding by genetic, familial, and environmental factors, and in many cases relied on self-reported exposure data of limited reliability, says Dr Jarrod Zamparini, the President of SOOMSA.

"By contrast, more robust study designs, especially sibling-control analyses, show no increased risk of ASD.

Zamparini emphasised that it is equally important to consider the consequences of leaving maternal symptoms untreated.

"Fever in pregnancy is not benign; it has been associated with miscarriage, congenital malformations including neural tube defects and cardiac defects, preterm delivery and intrauterine fetal demise.

"Similarly, severe or persistent pain, if not treated, can have a significant impact on maternal mental health, with clear consequences for both mother and fetus.

"Against this backdrop, paracetamol remains the safest and most effective first-line treatment for pain and fever in pregnancy, as no alternative agent has a superior safety profile.

"At standard therapeutic doses, paracetamol is not associated with an increased risk of adverse pregnancy or child health outcomes.”

