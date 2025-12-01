SA marks World Aids Day, pushes to close HIV treatment gaps

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will lead the national commemoration at the Ga-Masemola Stadium in Limpopo.





He will be joined by Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and provincial and community leaders as the country reflects on progress made and the critical challenges that remain.





Despite major strides in the national HIV response, South Africa still reports the world’s highest number of HIV patients, with an estimated eight million people living with the virus.





Of these, about six million are on life-saving antiretroviral treatment, and more than 3.5 million are virally suppressed, meaning their chances of transmitting HIV are extremely low.





National Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says this year’s World AIDS Day is a reminder that the fight against HIV is far from over.





He says millions of people still need support to start treatment, stay on treatment, and protect themselves from new infections.





"World AIDS Day is an important moment for us to reflect on how far we have come and how far we still need to go, we cannot slow down. We must continue to encourage people to test regularly, to prevent new infections, and to make sure that those who are living with HIV start treatment early and stay on treatment."





Government says it is strengthening programmes aimed at closing remaining gaps in the country’s HIV response.





This includes the nationwide 1.1 Million – Close the Gap HIV Treatment Campaign, aimed at reaching more than one million people who have been diagnosed with HIV but are not yet on antiretroviral therapy.





Health authorities are also expanding access through the national rollout of Six Multi-Month Dispensing (6MMD).





This system allows stable HIV patients to collect a six-month supply of medication, cutting clinic visits to twice a year.





The Department of Health says the programme reduces congestion at clinics, improves treatment adherence, and makes it easier for people to remain in care.





Mohale says access to prevention tools, testing services, and treatment remains available at all public health facilities, and he encouraged communities to take charge of their health.





"We urge every person in South Africa to know their status, to seek help early and to make use of the HIV prevention and treatment services that are freely available, the progress we have made is significant, but we can only end HIV as a public health threat if everyone takes part in the response."





The government says Monday’s commemoration is both a celebration of progress and a call for renewed commitment as the country works towards achieving the global 95-95-95 targets and ending AIDS as a public health crisis.





