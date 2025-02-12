 SA manufacturing output down in Q4 2024
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

SA manufacturing output down in Q4 2024

Updated | By Bulletin

South Africa's manufacturing production fell by 1.2 per cent in December compared to 2023. 

manufacturing production generic image
iStock

Eight of the ten manufacturing divisions recorded the lower production levels, with the metals, machinery and automotive sectors the biggest drags on growth," says Director of Industry Statistics at Stats SA, Nicolai Claassen.


READ: Rand strengthens despite US-SA diplomatic tensions


Claasen says overall, manufacturing output in 2024 fell by 0.4 per cent, with production weaker than in 2023.


However, there was a boost from the food and beverages division which saw a positive increase of 5.8 per cent. 


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.