SA manufacturing output down in Q4 2024

Eight of the ten manufacturing divisions recorded the lower production levels, with the metals, machinery and automotive sectors the biggest drags on growth," says Director of Industry Statistics at Stats SA, Nicolai Claassen.





Claasen says overall, manufacturing output in 2024 fell by 0.4 per cent, with production weaker than in 2023.





However, there was a boost from the food and beverages division which saw a positive increase of 5.8 per cent.





