SA launches campaign to combat counterfeit medicines

On Tuesday, South Africa launched the continent's first action plan to combat the serious threat of counterfeit medicines.

The WHO estimates fake medical products cost global health systems more than $30 billion every year.

Speaking at the launch event in Johannesburg, the organisation's Head of Regulation and Safety, Hiiti Sillo, said cooperation is essential to tackle the problem:

“This pilot, which was led by South Africa, also checks whether the different resources adequately support countries in this process. It also checks whether additional examples or tools are needed on how beneficial they will be, and if any parts of the prevention, detection, and response need further clarification.

“Lastly, if, in the pilot, South Africa faces specific challenges or barriers during the national action plan development process, these can be taken to other countries.”

Earlier this year, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority banned the import into South Africa of ivermectin.

The drug that made international headlines as a “miracle cure” for COVID-19.

Ivermectin, which has been used for decades to treat livestock and people infested with parasitic worms, was hailed as a revolutionary drug in the 1980s and works by paralysing and killing parasites.

This drug is not approved by Sahpra and any attempt to import it into the country will be dealt with by Sahpra’s regulatory compliance unit in conjunction with law enforcement agencies such as the SAPS and the SIU,” warned Sahpra chief executive Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

