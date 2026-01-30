SA kicks top Israeli envoy out of the country

Ariel Seidman has been declared “persona non grata”.

The International Relations Department said on Friday that the decision followed "a series of unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct challenge to South Africa’s sovereignty.”

“These violations include the repeated use of official Israeli social media platforms to launch insulting attacks against His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, and a deliberate failure to inform DIRCO of purported visits by senior Israeli officials. Such actions represent gross abuse of diplomatic privilege and a fundamental breach of the Vienna Convention,” said Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri

The condemnation of the envoy came days after an Israeli delegation visited South Africa's Eastern Cape province, where they reportedly offered to provide water, healthcare, and agriculture expertise.

The department says it's informed the Israeli government of its decision.

Seidman has been given 72 hours to leave South Africa.

There's been heightened tension between the two governments after South Africa approached the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of violating international law in Gaza.