SA joins global push for stricter online child protection

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies says the proposals include criminalising the exposure of children to pornographic material.







The department's Tlangelani Manganyi says they are being considered in the Draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and Online Safety.





There's been a global push for stricter online protections for children.





Australia recently imposed the world's first social media ban for under 16s.





This week, France passed a bill restricting access to certain sites for children under 15

TikTok will start rolling out new age-detection technology across Europe, as it faces regulatory pressure to identify and remove users under 13.





The European Parliament is pushing for age limits on social media platforms, while Denmark wants to ban social media for those under 15.





A UK pilot has also led to the removal of thousands of users under 13.





Manganyi says the proposed measures are aimed at protecting children from harmful content that could affect their physical, mental or moral development.





"FPB's current mandate is to regulate the creation, production, position and distribution of films, games, and certain publications in order to provide consumer advice that enables others to make informed viewing, reading and gaming choices for themselves, and for children they care for.





“Protect children from exposure to disturbing and harmful materials as well as premature exposure to adult experiences."





