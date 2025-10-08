SA Jewish Board hopeful talks will bring peace, release of hostages in Gaza

The latest round of talks between Israel and Hamas is underway in Egypt.





The discussions are focused on a 20-point peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.





Wendy Kahn, the director of the SA Jewish Board of Deputies, is hopeful about the plan.





" While it is not perfect, it is the first concrete attempt to stop this war. To this end when peace is made, it is a pity that South Africa will have no role in shaping the outcome of the conflict, a role it could have had, had it not insisted on taking sides with Hamas, it is abandoned. South Africa's legacy of resolving international disputes through dialogue and negotiation."





Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP from Sharm El-Sheikh that "mediators are making great efforts to remove any obstacles to the implementation of the ceasefire, and a spirit of optimism prevails".





The militant group submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners it wants released from Israeli jails in the first phase of the truce "in accordance with the agreed-upon criteria and numbers", Nunu added.





In exchange, Hamas is set to free 47 hostages, both alive and dead, who were seized in its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.





Militants also took 251 people hostage into Gaza, where 47 remain, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead.





Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,183 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the United Nations considers credible.





Meanwhile, the South African Palestine Solidarity Movement has called on the government to sanction Israel immediately and implement a full coal embargo.





