SA hopes for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

On Friday, Hamas said it was ready to release the hostages under US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan.

Trump has told the militant group to speed up the process.

The US president says a ceasefire in Gaza

can begin "immediately" in a plan that would see I-D-F troops withdraw from parts of the territory.

Negotiators are on Sunday meeting in Cairo for talks aimed at ending nearly two years of war.

In a statement released on Saturday, the South African government said it hopes Israel will release Palestinian political prisoners and detained children.

DIRCO Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri has called for an immediate, permanent ceasefire and a political process that supports Palestinian self-determination.

“They represent a critical opportunity to build a foundation for a just and durable peace. We therefore emphasize that the release of the Palestinian political prisoners, including children and the abductees, seized from the humanitarian flotilla must be urgently addressed.”

This week, Israel intercepted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla, ferrying activists including former MP Mandla Mandela towards Gaza, where the United Nations says famine is taking hold.

