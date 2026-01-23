SA says G20 influence continues despite 2026 cold shoulder

The country's delegation to the World Economic Forum says key resolutions adopted under its G20 presidency remain in force.





It says implementation frameworks are in place to track progress on development finance, infrastructure funding and private-sector investment.





The South African delegates held a press briefing on the sidelines of this week’s gathering in Davos.





Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has stressed that agreements on climate finance, critical minerals and reform of global financial institutions will be carried forward through multilateral platforms.





He says Africa’s voice within the G20 remains secured through the African Union’s permanent membership.





" The structure of the G20 for now is that the founding member on the African continent is South Africa. Subsequent to that, the EU has been accepted as a permanent member.





"There have been two countries which have been permanent invitees because we've been trying to increase the voice of Africa. The permanent invitees are Nigeria and Egypt.





"What I do know, I don't know whether the Americans are blocked in Nigeria and Egypt. What we do know is that South Africa is on leave in 2026."





