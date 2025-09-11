SA faces double burden of childhood malnutrition, obesity

In a new report, UNICEF says for the first time in history, childhood obesity has overtaken being underweight to become the most common form of malnutrition among young children and teenagers.





Former South African Medical Association chairperson Angelique Coetzee says South Africa battles with both.





"Many families live with poverty and high food prices and your cheapest, most available foods are processed like your sugary drinks, salty snacks, fast foods - meanwhile fruits and vegetables and proteins are often unaffordable."





UNICEF says globally, the ‘crossover’, the point at which the prevalence of underweight no longer exceeds obesity, took place in 2019 for children aged 5 to 9 years.





The organisation warns that if current trends continue, the crossover is projected to occur in 2028 for adolescents aged 15 to 19 years, 2029 for adolescents aged 10 to 14 years, and beyond 2030 for children aged less than five years.





