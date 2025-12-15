SA eyes device-neutral household levy to replace SABC TV licences
A device-neutral household levy is emerging as the preferred replacement to South Africa's SABC TV licence system.
This comes as TV licence avoidance has risen sharply to 85% from 69% in 2019, worsening the SABC’s finances.
The Communications Department has appointed BMI TechKnowledge to develop a sustainable funding model, now due by 6 February 2026.
Both the broadcaster’s CEO Nomsa Chabeli and SABC board chair Khathutshelo Ramukumba recently admitted the scheme is outdated and unsustainable, backing a universal levy collected by the South African Revenue Service.
