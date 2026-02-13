S.Africa eyes its mineral wealth for economic 'transformation': president

Laying out his government's priorities for the next year, Ramaphosa said a focus was on firing up the sluggish economy to create jobs for inclusive growth in a country marked by massive economic inequalities.

"After many years of declining investment in exploration, we are dedicating funds towards geological mapping and exploration to harness our critical mineral reserves," Ramaphosa said in his annual state of the nation address.

"South Africa has some of the world's largest reserves of critical minerals," he said.

"Our ore reserves are valued at more than 40 trillion rands (2.5 trillion dollars), making mining a sunrise industry."

Projects to exploit rare earth minerals needed for products like smartphones and lithium batteries were attracting massive investment, Ramaphosa said.

New mines for gold, copper, rare earths, platinum and coal were opening, he said.

"The transformation of our economy is necessary to drive sustained growth, to reduce inequality and correct the injustices of the past," Ramaphosa said.

- Economic transformation -

Before the end of apartheid 30 years ago, South Africa's mineral wealth was largely in the hands of its white minority.

The democratic government has adopted policies to ensure black representation in business, a measure that has been criticised in the United States, including by President Donald Trump.

The government was refining its black economic empowerment programme "to ensure that it supports greater transformation and inclusive growth," Ramaphosa said.

Job creation was essential, he said, with unemployment nearing 32 percent.

South Africa's high crime rate made business reluctant to invest, the president said, announcing the deployment of the army to areas gripped by deadly gang violence and crime linked to illegal miners.

With country-wide service delivery failures likely to be the main issue for voters at local government elections later this year, Ramaphosa said strides had been made in ensuring a stable electricity supply and public transport.

An overhaul of municipal water supply systems would address the "dysfunction" that had seen taps run dry in many towns and cities, he said, adding he would head a new National Water Crisis Committee.

Lack of water, including the economic capital of Johannesburg, has fuelled demonstrations and anger against Ramaphosa's ANC party, accused of mismanagement in its three decades in government.