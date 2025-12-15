SA extends condolences to Australia following Bondi Beach attack

The two suspects allegedly targeted Jewish worshippers during the annual religious celebration on Sunday afternoon.





At least 15 people were killed, while more than a dozen others were injured in the shooting.





According to AFP, Australian police have described the incident as a “terrorist” attack, while Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the shooting as a “cruel attack on Jews.”





Speaking on behalf of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said South Africa stands with Australia and all those affected by the violence.





“The government of the Republic of South Africa extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the people of Australia following the tragic terrorist attacks in Sydney,” Phiri said.





He added that South Africa’s thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time.





“Our thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families and friends of the victims,” he said.





Phiri strongly condemned the attack, describing it as “senseless violence” that appeared to have targeted people based on their faith.





The South African government reaffirmed its solidarity with Australia as the country mourns the victims of the attack.





