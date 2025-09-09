SA economy shows slight growth in Q2

"Manufacturing production expanded by 1,8%, driven mainly by the automotive and petroleum, chemicals, rubber and plastics divisions. Mining output grew by 3,7%, the fastest pace since the first quarter of 2021 (4,4%). Platinum group metals, gold and chromium ore were the main positive contributors."

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says after two consecutive quarters of decline, both sectors turned positive.

Stats SA says the expansion is attributed to the manufacturing and mining sectors, which grew by 1,8% and 3,7% respectively.

#SAeconomy || Both mining and agriculture lifted the primary sector in Q2:2025. Read more here: https://t.co/8D6NYJnf6J #StatsSA #KnowYourStatsZA #GovZAUpdates #ZAagriculture #ZAmining pic.twitter.com/uHRonVyUpd

Trade, catering and accommodation were the most significant positive contributors in the second quarter.





"Retail trade, motor trade, accommodation, and food and beverages recorded gains. Wholesale trade was the exception, registering a dip in the second quarter,” Maluleke says.





"Agriculture carried over some of its positive momentum, recording a third consecutive increase. The industry grew by 2,5%, following a revised 18,6% rise in the first quarter. This was primarily due to increased economic activity reported for horticulture and animal products."





ALSO READ: Total employment declines by 74,000 in the first quarter





"Construction and transport, storage and communication disappointed in the second quarter. The construction industry witnessed its third consecutive decline, pulled lower by weaker economic activity related to residential and non-residential buildings.





"There was a rise in construction works, but this was not enough to lift the industry into positive territory. Land transport and transport support services had a negative impact on growth in the transport, storage and communication industry."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



