 SA citizens in Middle East urged to use Dirco app
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

The Departmentof International Relations says the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is hampering communication with South Africans there.

The department has warned some emergency numbers may go unanswered as officials are working remotely and facing the same disruptions as residents across the region.

Dirco's Clayson Monyela has urged citizens to register on the department’s Travel Smart app.

“You can access this on all app stores. That app allows you to register with us. We capture information, contact numbers, where you are, et cetera, so that when the situation improves and there are available means to get people out, we are able to contact you and help you to return back to South Africa or to proceed to one another destination that you may want to proceed to.”

Monyela says South Africans there are encouraged to take advantage of any available flight routes if they want to return home.

