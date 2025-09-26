Half of SA childhood cancer case undiagnosed - Cancer Association

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

And according to the Cancer Association of SA, between 800 and 1,000 children are diagnosed in the country every year.

But the non-profit says more than half do not receive a diagnosis.

According to the National Cancer Registry, leukaemia is the most frequently diagnosed childhood cancer locally.

While the survival rate has improved to 60%, it still falls behind wealthier countries where more than 80% of children survive.

Professor Mariana Kruger from Stellenbosch University says there are possible symptoms that parents and guardians can look out for.

“First of all, any enlarged lymph nodes or any abnormal mass that can be either in the abdomen, on the head, on the arm, in the leg. Then unexplained pain, especially if the pain wakes up the child at night, especially for brain tumours, headaches during the night and then early morning vomiting with that, then any abnormal bleeding.”

Kruger's explained one reason why some cases are missed.

“We need to sensitise healthcare workers to be on the alert for the danger signs of childhood cancer because that will immediately let them recognize it. And globally we are trying to get the integrated management of childhood illnesses to add the danger signs of childhood cancer to their list so that it can help primary healthcare workers, in the rural area.”

