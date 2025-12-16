South Africa challenges G20 exclusion, warns against unilateral decisions

His remarks come after reports that the United States of America (USA) invited all G20 members, except South Africa, to attend the first Sherpas’ meeting of the US G20 presidency, scheduled for 15 and 16 December in Washington.





Speaking to the media on Monday, Magwenya said that despite US President Donald Trump’s attempt to boycott the G20 Leaders’ Summit hosted by South Africa in November, the country will not respond by boycotting G20 processes or urging other nations to do so.





“We have been engaging all other members of the G20 on this matter. We have encouraged members to express quite strongly their own views, as they’ve expressed to us their support as well as their rejection of the US’s position and decision in this regard, which was taken unilaterally in a body that takes decisions through consensus,” said Magwenya.





He added that South Africa will continue advocating for the issues raised at the Johannesburg summit to remain firmly on the G20 agenda, regardless of whether the United States supports them.





Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says most G20 member states have agreed with South Africa’s request to object to its exclusion.





Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri stressed that “no unilateral state” has the authority to remove a country from the G20.





International relations analyst Theo Venter, however, noted that the US was able to exclude South Africa because the G20 structure allows host countries to use their discretion regarding invitations to preparatory meetings, such as Sherpa processes.





“Most of the countries have agreed that this is a problem and does present credibility issues to the G20 countries, and it will be raised by most of the countries that we have engaged on the matter,” Venter said.





He added that issues raised by South Africa will continue to be advanced by other countries, noting:





“We are also engaging with G7 member states to ensure that the matters that have been agreed to during South Africa's G20 presidency are sustained in other forums as well.”



