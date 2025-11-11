SA celebrates record-breaking citrus export season

Growers packed more than 203 million cartons of fruit for global markets this year, a 22% increase from 2024.





The Citrus Growers' Association says the growth was driven by good weather and strong demand.





Improved port efficiency largely through investments in new equipment also helped better logistics that aided to unlock growth this season.





CEO Dr Boitshoko Ntshabele says the performance is part of the industry's long-term vision 260 strategy, which aims to export 260 million cartons by 2032.





ALSO READ: Diplomatic setback for South Africa as US skips G20





" It was a very productive season, but it must be noted that volume is just one single measure with which to assess an industry.





"Our growers continue to face challenges including unpredictable price and market dynamics, rising input costs, as well as market access issues such as high tariffs and unscientific plant health measure."





Ntshabele adds that the new 30% tariffs imposed by the United States on South African citrus have had a limited impact on the industry.





" This was because the tariffs came into effect towards the end of the local season, and shipments were fast-tracked.





"We remain very worried about the impact of the 30% tariff in the coming 2026 season. That is why a mutually beneficial trade deal between the United States and South Africa must be finalised urgently."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)