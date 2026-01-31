SA on alert, but no immediate risk from Nipah virus

Officials say they’ve been inundated with enquiries after two cases of the deadly virus were detected in India.

Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says officials from the NICD are monitoring global developments.

“Scientists have advised that at this stage there is a very low risk outside the affected countries, and there's no need for screening at the port of entry. The NICD will be offering training to the Civil Aviation Authority as part of efforts to assist in communicating the message through the airlines and airport staff.”

Mohale says the virus can be transmitted to humans through direct contact with infected animals and by consuming contaminated food.

The virus can also be transferred from person to person.

He says the virus is categorised as a respiratory disease.

“Some of the symptoms of Nipah virus include fever, headache, difficulty breathing, or cough. According to the World Health Organisation, there's currently no treatment or vaccine available for this virus. However, several candidate products are currently under development.”