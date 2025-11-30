SA activists rally in solidarity with Palestinians on International Day of Support

They joined others around the world on Saturday to mark International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.





The day was established by the United Nations in 1977 to spotlight the struggle of Palestinians for rights and statehood.





On this day, the UN and organisations worldwide hold meetings and cultural events to renew calls for justice and peace.





ALSO READ: 130 Palestinian refugees granted entry into SA after airport standoff





This year's commemoration comes amid a fragile ceasefire and an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.





Sunny Morgan is with the South African chapter of the Global Sumud Flotilla that tried to deliver aid to Gaza several months ago.





He says the events held on Saturday have put the Palestinian struggle for liberation at the forefront.





"A number of organisations under the banner of the anti-apartheid movement met at the Nelson Mandela statue at the Union Buildings and did a symbolic tying together of our struggle in South Africa [with the focus on] how we overcame and defeated Apartheid, connecting it to the struggle of the Palestinian people."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



