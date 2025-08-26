Russia denies exploitation claims as SA Govt warns against Alabuga jobs programme

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the Russian Embassy in South Africa said allegations of "human trafficking" and "exploitation" linked to the programme were based on “unfounded” media reports.





"The Embassy has no information, apart from that spread through some biased outlets, of foreign nationals being subjected to forced labour, tricked into some actions, or otherwise experiencing violation of their rights in the course of the programme," the statement read.





The statement further reads that the Russian Embassy in South Africa does not have much information about the programme, but pointed to official channels for information: "A full list of residents of the special economic zone Alabuga is available on the SEZ’s official website, while the website of the programme features several feedback messages from its participants."





The statement follows growing criticism in the country after local influencers, including social media personality Cyan Boujee, promoted the programme online.





Boujee – real name Honor Zuma – travelled to Russia in July as part of a paid campaign and shared a video highlighting Alabuga’s operations.

Her posts, aimed at women aged 18 to 22, sparked public backlash and were later deleted.





Other influencers, including Khanya Hlubi, Khathutshelo Netshitomboni, Siyamthanda Anita, and Sima Mangolwane, also removed similar content after criticism.





The Ministry in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has since confirmed that the advertised opportunities are not endorsed or facilitated by the South African government.





"Although we recognise that South Africa faces unacceptably high youth unemployment, especially among young women, this harsh reality must never be exploited through false job offers," the ministry said.





"We can confirm that the so-called work opportunities advertised on social media for positions in Russia are not facilitated with any government intervention."





The ministry urged young people to verify any international work or study offers through official channels, including the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the Department of Employment and Labour.





Deputy Director-General for Public Diplomacy Clayson Monyela echoed the warning, saying: "Human trafficking syndicates are luring people into all sorts of illegal activities under slave-like conditions. If something looks too good to be true, get a second opinion. Contact DIRCO or any of our embassies in the country of interest."





The ministry said it will engage with DIRCO, the Russian Embassy in South Africa, and the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance to provide further clarity.





"Let us remain united in protecting the dreams and dignity of South Africa’s young women, while redoubling our efforts to build an inclusive economy that provides meaningful opportunities at home," the ministry added.





