RUSA paramedic lays father to rest after Verulam temple collapse

“Devan Perumal, the operations manager and a paramedic, was in the lead vehicle of the convoy responding to the rescue following the structural collapse. He was the first person to arrive at the scene. Upon exiting his vehicle, he recognised his father’s car, identifiable by the branding on the side, and realised that his father was among those trapped.”

Five people lost their lives when the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection collapsed.

ALSO READ: Fifth body recovered from Verulam temple collapse

The four-storey structure in Redcliffe, was under construction.

Four victims were recovered on Friday and Saturday - but the search was called off due to bad weather

Prem Balram, spokesperson for security company RUSA, says Devan Perumal was able to communicate with his father Jayseelan Perumal while he was trapped on Friday, but later lost contact.

Jayseelan's body was recovered on Sunday, and Balram says Perumal was able to identify his father.

“He stayed on duty. He's the paramedic, so he was rendering assistance to others while his own father remained trapped under the building. And he worked for three days until the body was recovered, he was emotional, and colleagues were comforting him on scene. He continued to work and stay on duty for three days.

“He is now on leave to attend his dad's funeral.”