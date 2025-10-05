Runaway killer arrested in Durban CBD

The 40-year-old has been on the run since February 2023, after he allegedly killed his children's mother in Volksrust.

It's understood the suspect initially fled to Eswatini where he allegedly killed another woman that he was romantically involved with.

KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Nethiunda, says the man was arrested at a lodge in the Durban CBD on Friday.

“Police in Durban Central gathered information about his whereabouts. During his arrest, the suspect was planning to kill the children he had fathered with the woman that he killed in Volkrust. The suspect was handed over the police in Mpumalanga where he will face his crime.”

