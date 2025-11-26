RTMC: Save some stokvel, bonus to fix vehicle and renew licence
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The Road Traffic Management Corporation is urging vehicle owners to put aside a portion of their year-end bonuses or contributions from their stokvels to get their vehicles fixed and licences renewed ahead of the festive season.
Spokesperson Simon Zwane says they understand that many people are finalising their travel plans, adding it's essential for them to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting off on long-distance trips.
He says during the festive period last year, vehicles were a factor in 7% of fatal crashes in the country.
Tyre bursts accounted for nearly 66% of incidents, and faulty brakes for 11%.
“There are more than 1,000,060 vehicle license discs that will be expiring at the end of November, and these will need to be renewed.
“The most common vehicle features that have been identified as the cause of accidents include tyre failures, brakes, and lights, so these would also need to be attended to before any trips can be undertaken to ensure that there will be safety and no loss of life during this coming festive season.”
