Royal Reed Dance set to boost Phongolo economy

For the first time in over 40 years, the annual event is being held at a new venue - the eMashobeni Royal Palace in northern KZN.





Umkhosi Womhlanga was previously hosted in KwaNongoma.





Thousands of young maidens have been taking part in the two-day traditional reed dance.





The event, which honours their beauty and purity, is held in the presence of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.





Mayor Bhekinkosi Thwala says the influx of visitors has kept small businesses busy.





" We do not take it lightly that this will contribute greatly to our local economy. Our accommodation establishments and restaurants are full to capacity, and the public transport and vendors are also trading.





"Umkhosi Womhlanga will support us to unlock our potential in terms of growing our local economy, the restoration of moral regeneration, strengthening of our culture and celebration of womanhood."





Meanwhile, King Misuzulu has warned the media not to rely on what he calls “unqualified voices” when reporting on the royal family and Zulu tradition.





He spoke on Saturday at the event's opening.





The King says his advisers and members of the royal household are available to speak on issues of culture and tradition.





He singled out one analyst whose comments he says are unacceptable.





King Misuzulu also hit back at critics of this weekend’s celebration, saying he'll never stop fighting for the preservation of his nation’s culture.





"It’s difficult to hear someone who has no idea what it’s like to walk in my shoes trying to tell me what to do. You can’t go to school for the job I do — it can't be taught. If you want to learn about Zulu culture, there are plenty of us you can talk to. I have repeatedly warned the SABC to stop inviting this one individual to speak on matters involving the Zulu royal family, because what he says is nonsense."





