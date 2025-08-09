Royal AM ordered to repay R27m sponsorship after court ruling
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Royal AM Football Club will have to pay back any money it received from a R27 million sponsorship deal with the Msunduzi Municipality.
That’s after the High Court ruled the sponsorship was unlawful.
Last month, the municipality cancelled the controversial three-year agreement with the club, which was owned by
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and her son, Andile Mpisane.
Residents say they’re relieved by the court’s decision.
Anthony Waldhausen, CEO of the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics, says the ruling is a win for accountability.
"We've been actually against the actual sponsorships at the beginning when the Municipality was going to provide sponsorship, which we objected to. And then we also looking forward that the Municipality actually follows up with Royal AM Football Club to get that money that's owed back to them.
Because that money will be going go back to the actual issues of service delivery within the municipality.
