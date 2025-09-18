Rossburgh testing station reopens after week-long power outage

KZN Transport says the blackout was caused by a fault in an underground cable.Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says technicians managed to restore electricity on Wednesday, adding that the situation had been beyond the department's control."Services have now resumed and we wish to extend our deepest apologies to the members of the public who were unconvinced.

“We are grateful that they have been so patient and the matter has been resolved."

