Rollercoaster of emotions on day one of the new school year

At Glenashley Preparatory School in Durban North, it was a busy morning on Wednesday as learners arrived early, classrooms buzzed with introductions, and teachers guided pupils through new routines.

Newswatch spoke to some pupils who said they were excited to return to the classroom after the long holidays.

These Grade 5 learners spoke to Newswatch about making new friends and adjusting to their new classes.

“I'm very nervous and scared and happy,” said one.

“I'm looking forward to doing cooking classes this year.”

“I'm feeling a little nervous. The sport, cricket, wicketkeeper, batman,” said another.

One of the pupils told Newswatch that the feeling was a mixture of excitement and anxiety, while another named “homework” as the thing he looked forward to the most.

Some of the parents say they are preparing for another busy school year.

“It was a good start, and it's a good start for Sanchez because it's his first day in a new school, Grade 6. And he's nervous, but he's really looking forward to it.”

“It's been great so far. Traffic's been a little bit hectic, so we had to leave home a bit earlier, but we are excited,” said another.

“He's excited and nervous, but I think more excited because at least he gets to interact with his friends, and he's a very physical and active child, so he's looking forward to all the sports.”