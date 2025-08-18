Robbers hit cash van in Cottonlands

Gunshots and an explosion were heard in the Cottonlands area where the vehicle was targeted.





Emergency first responders say the van was already on fire when they arrived.





KZN VIP medic Garreth Naidoo says it appears that an undisclosed amount of cash and firearms were stolen.





Law enforcement teams are still on scene.





"At least 15 males, all armed, stopped the vehicle, opened fire multiple times, but thankfully, there's no injuries that have been reported thus far. The roadway will remain closed for the duration of the day as SAPS investigations continue."





