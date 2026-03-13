Rising employee gambling sparks call for workplace awareness programs

The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation says it is alarming that a growing number of employees are turning to betting to manage financial pressure.





A recent survey by Old Mutual found that four in 10 South African workers are gambling to fill the financial gaps that their salaries cannot cover.





The gambling foundation has made submissions to the Department of Trade and Industry for tighter regulations.





Financial pressure pushes South African employees to gamble





The foundation’s Executive Director, Sibongile Simelane-Quntana has stressed that gambling should not be regarded as a financial strategy.





" When gambling is used to address essential expenses, it ceases to be a leisure pursuit and becomes a risk-driven behaviour prompted by financial hardship.





"This transition increases the propensity for individuals to chase losses, spend money that they cannot afford to lose and encounter substantial financial and psychological repercussions. This also underscores the necessity of intensified public awareness and education regarding responsible gambling behaviours and practices."





Workplace awareness can help prevent gambling harm





The survey also found that gambling is not just an individual challenge, but a workforce-wide issue.





Simelane-Quntana agrees.





"Because the workplace is often where early warning signs can be noticed. Through the work of the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation, we encourage organisations to take a proactive and supportive approach.





"This includes providing employees with awareness programs that educate them about responsible gambling behaviours, financial management, and the risks associated with gambling, and where to seek help.





“Employers can also integrate gambling harm awareness into existing employee wellness initiatives."





