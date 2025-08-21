Rising costs ‘threatening' Reserve Bank’s inflation fight
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
An economist warns that government’s reluctance to fully commit to a 3% inflation target could undermine the South African Reserve Bank’s efforts to bring inflation down.
Stats SA said on Wednesday that consumer inflation rose to a ten-month high of 3.5% in July, up from 3% in June — its highest level since September last year, when it reached 3.8%.
FNB Senior Economist Koketso Mano says as long as daily costs like electricity and utilities remain high, the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee may be forced to tighten policy more than it wants to.
"The numbers really highlight the impact of these elevated utility costs on on headline inflation or the lived experience of South Africans, which will also be quite an important feature of the debate around lowering the inflation target.
"It will be quite helpful. If most prices are able to adjust accordingly to suit the lower inflation objective, without that, it'll be very difficult for the Monetary Policy Committee to guide inflation expectations lower when people's lived experience or daily costs are rising significantly."
