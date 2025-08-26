Rising costs leave taxi operators ‘between rock and hard place’

While associations have agreed not to raise fares yet in some areas, commuters in Pietermaritzburg will have to dig deeper for a ride.





The uMgungundlovu Regional Taxi Council says they will be charging more from 1 September.





Sifiso Shangase, the spokesperson the South African National Taxi Council, says operators are stuck between rising costs and the need to keep transport affordable.





" All in all, 1st of July the fares are supposed to have been increased, but...we care for our commuters.





“There are certain other regions whereby there are still engagements taking place and there are others which have created concessions based on the unemployment that is rife in our country, as well as the challenges that our people are facing and the industry has also decided some places are not going to be increasing."





One commuter told Newswatch that the increases add more pressure to already tight budgets.





"I don't know if they can't find any other way to manage their cost without passing it all to us as commuters. Just too tired of scarifying other essentials just to get to work. It is like we are being squeezed from both sides."





