Rise in SARS profile hijackings

It found that fraudsters are exploiting weaknesses in the system, leaving both individuals and tax practitioners vulnerable.

The Ombud has been investigating cases of profile compromise for over a year, following numerous complaints since 2021.

The Office of the Tax Ombud has raised alarm over a surge in SARS eFiling profile hijackings targeting taxpayers and practitioners.

It says fraudsters are gaining unauthorised access to accounts, changing banking details and redirecting tax refunds into their own pockets.

While many fraudulent claims fall below the R10 000 mark some are as high as R100 000.

The Ombud blames weak authentication, poor communication and slow fraud detection at SARS, warning that some cases may even involve insiders.

It recommends stronger biometric verification, tighter refund checks, two-factor authentication, and faster account recovery.

It also urged taxpayers to check their profile regularly, use strong passwords and avoid phishing scams.

The Ombud says these reforms are critical to protect South Africans and restore confidence in the tax system.

