Alleged Rihanna mansion shooter charged with attempted murder

Prosecutors in the city said Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, had opened fire at the sprawling estate on Sunday.

Aerial footage after the attack showed bullet holes in a gate at the property, which Rihanna shares with rapper A$AP Rocky and the couple's three children.

Ortiz, who is from Florida, has previously been involuntarily committed and lost custody of her then 10-year-old child, entertainment news outlet TMZ reported.

A Facebook page that appears to belong to her includes a number of videos and posts that refer to celebrities including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

One post tags Rihanna, whom she challenged "to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

ALSO READ: Singer Rihanna's LA mansion struck by gunfire: reports

In another video, she claims Rihanna wants to kill her.

Ortiz was charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one count of shooting at an inhabited vehicle.

She was ordered to be held on $1.875 million bail and instructed to have no contact with the Barbados-born singer.

Ortiz is next expected to appear in court on March 25.

Police officers previously said an AR-15-style assault rifle was used in the incident, which happened in the middle of day on Sunday while Rihanna was reportedly in the home.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)