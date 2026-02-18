Rifle, pistols, ammo stolen in Ulundi SAPS armoury heist

Officers arriving for duty on Monday morning at the SAPS K9 Unit's offices found the door of the armoury standing open.





KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the back entrance to the building had been forced open.





He says the gun thieves gained access to the strong room by breaking in through the roof.





"The following items were stolen from the strong room: One R5 rifle, one shotgun, four pistols, 152 rounds of ammunition of a pistol, 290 rounds of ammunition of an R5 rifle, 13 handcuffs, three empty R5 magazines and six empty pistol magazines.





"Investigations are ongoing and authorities are also looking internally to see if there was any breach of firearm security protocols or any negligence in the safeguarding of firearms and ammunition."





DA NCOP member on security Mzamo Billy has described the theft as a serious security breach that puts lives at risk.





" I will be writing to the Acting Minister of Police and the National Commissioner demanding a full report on this; demanding clarity on security failures and confirmation that urgent steps are being taken to recover the weapons and investigate any possible internal involvement.





"Residents of KwaZulu-Natal deserve a police service that safeguards its resources and protects the public."





