Richmond municipal manager’s killer to be sentenced

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

The man behind the assassination of Richmond's municipal manager, Sibusiso Sithole, is set to learn his fate in the Durban High Court on Monday.

Sithole was gunned down at the Richmond Licensing Office in March 2017.

 

He had been on his way to a council meeting to discuss fraud and corruption involving tenders at the municipality, which he had been investigating.

 

Sabelo Phewa was nabbed by the KZN Political Killings Task Team, which had also linked him to the murder of a man in a separate case.


Amos Ngcobo's wife had ordered the hit.

 

She later turned state witness and was sentenced to five years behind bars.

 

"Phewa has been found guilty of the murder of Sibusiso Sithole, the murder of Amos Ngcobo, attempted murder of police officers, possession of firearm and ammunition," said KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

 

