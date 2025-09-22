Richmond mayor urges harsh sentence for municipal manager’s killer

He attended closing arguments at the Durban High Court on Monday, where the sentencing of convicted killer Sabelo Phewa has been postponed to to Tuesday.





Phewa was arrested by the KZN Political Killings Task Team for Sithole’s 2017 assassination.





The municipal manager was gunned down while on his way to a council meeting to discuss the fraud and corruption he'd been investigating.





A firearm found in Phewa’s possession during his arrest in 2018 linked him to several other murders, including that of Amos Ngcobo.





Ngcobo’s wife, who ordered the hit, later turned state witness and was sentenced to five years in prison.





In July, the Pietermaritzburg High Court found Phewa guilty of Sithole’s murder.





Speaking to the media outside court on Monday morning, Ngcongo said they're finally seeing justice being served after years of proceedings.





"We joined the family because we all want to know what is it that led to such barbaric and brutal killing of an assest of the municipality, the killing of a man who loved his municipality."